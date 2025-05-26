Mumbai Rains: Nana Patole Slams State Government Over Flooding, Says “Fadnavis-Led Govt Has Gone Under Water...” (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): Since Monday morning, heavy rainfall has lashed Mumbai, its suburbs, and nearby areas. Some parts of the city and suburbs saw light rain, while others experienced heavy downpours. Waterlogging in several areas forced BEST buses to change routes. The BEST administration said routes near Sion, Gandhi Market, Wadala, and Hindmata were diverted due to water accumulation. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai until 8:30 a.m. on May 27. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged people to avoid going outside unless necessary and asked for cooperation.

Meanwhile, political accusations have started over the city’s flooding. Congress leader Nana Patole launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government. “The Fadnavis-led state government has literally gone under water today, both in words and in action,” he said. Calling the Mahayuti government corrupt, Patole said, “Only one spell of rain is enough to submerge Mumbai. Despite spending crores, the government cannot keep the city clean.” He alleged that water reaching key administrative buildings like Mantralaya is not just due to rain, but reflects the government’s apathy. “Nature is warning the government directly,” Patole added.

Patole also criticised the government for its failure to help farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He said crops like wheat, gram, maize, rice and orchards have suffered massive damage. “The government only presents figures but has failed to bring real relief to the farmers. Even last year’s compensation is still pending,” he said. He accused the government of ignoring farmers after using them for votes.

He further said, “This is not just a natural disaster. It is a warning.” Patole alleged that the government has looted public funds in the name of drainage work and river cleaning. He questioned why the state has not held local body elections for four years and said the Supreme Court had to intervene to force the government to hold polls.

Patole also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that Pune faces flooding even after years of his leadership as guardian minister.

While large parts of the state are reeling from floods and crop destruction, he said, preparations are underway for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Nanded. “This shows the government only wants to enjoy power and has no concern for the people,” he said.

Patole praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stand on OBC issues and caste-based census. He said Rahul is the true leader of the OBC community and called for a national caste census, following the example of Telangana.

He ended his remarks with criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Instead of saluting the sacrifices of our brave soldiers, Modi claims credit for their victories. He is patting his own back. Where are the terrorists who attacked our sisters and removed their sindoor? Why was there no security at the attack sites? These questions remain unanswered,” Patole said. He condemned the prime minister’s actions and accused him of seeking praise through military attire rather than real accountability.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the situation. Thackeray said Mumbai has been crippled due to the complete negligence of the BJP government, which has controlled the municipal corporation for the last three years. He pointed out that waterlogging has occurred in places where it never happened before. "The absolute apathy of the bjp government that controls the BMC for the past 3 years has led to Mumbai come to a standstill today. Mumbai has water logging in places that never saw water logged earlier. The Hind Mata which was made water logging free by us in 2021/22, is now water logged again today only and only because the @mybmc did not initiate the process of pumping out water on time," Aditya Thackeray wrote on X.

"Last week it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka. Today, it is many many more areas that we see suffering the bjp’s terrible governance. Why does the bjp hate Mumbai so much that it has left Mumbai grappling with roads half rug up, nallahs not cleaned and water logged in more places than before?" he added.

