Mumbai Rains: Over 1,000 mm Showers Logged This Month, More Expected During Ganeshotsav

Mumbai witnessed relentless rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the city recording a massive 209 mm downpour. The heavy showers not only disrupted local train services but also affected road traffic, as the Mithi river swelled beyond its capacity. With ten days left in August, experts suggest that if the downpour continues at this pace, Mumbai may surpass the all-time record set in 1958. Meteorologist Athreya Shetty said the city had recorded 1,240 mm of rain in August 2020. After five years, August 2025 is again witnessing exceptionally high rainfall, though the 2020 record has not yet been broken. So far this month, 1,001 mm of rain has been logged, and to surpass 2020, over 200 mm more is required. The 1958 August rainfall of 1,250 mm remains the highest-ever on record, but with persistent showers, even that benchmark could be breached. Light rain is forecast until Sunday, while an increase in rainfall is expected during Ganeshotsav. While extremely heavy showers are unlikely, intermittent spells are predicted.

In Navi Mumbai, the municipal jurisdiction received 729 mm of rainfall in just five days, leading to the collapse of 31 trees. However, the intensity of the rain reduced from Wednesday morning, allowing floodwaters in low-lying areas to recede gradually. After two days of uninterrupted downpour, Thane district saw rainfall only during the morning hours on Wednesday, with dry conditions returning by noon. The district recorded 175 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. Continuous rain over the last two days had severely disrupted normal life in several parts of the district. To prevent casualties due to flooding, authorities relocated 610 residents as a precautionary measure.

Rainfall recorded from 8:30 am Tuesday to 8:30 am Wednesday (in mm):

* Powai: 227

* BKC: 187

* Worli: 178

* Colaba: 157

* Thane: 207

* Panvel: 233

* Vashi: 201

* Kalyan: 182

* Ambernath: 171