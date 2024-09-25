Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai and Andheri As Heavy Rainfall Lashes City (Watch Videos)

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, September 25, as heavy rainfall with high-speed winds hit the city and its suburbs. According to the reports, low-lying areas of Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai, and Andheri were flooded with rainwater.

The Andheri Milan Subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular traffic after heavy rainfall in the area caused waterlogging. The city and its suburbs are witnessing heavy rainfall after a brief halt last month. Heavy rainfall began on Monday night of September 23.

Heavy Rains also lash parts of the Ulhasnagar-Ambernath-Baldapur-Neral-Panvel-Karjat Belt.

Visuals shared on social media show rainwater flooding streets as a heavy downpour disturbed the normal lives of Mumbaikars.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy to moderate rainfall. The weather department forecasted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Wednesday and a red alert for Raigad and Pune districts.