Mumbai Rains: What Led to the Sudden Downpour? IMD Explains

As much as 300 mm of rain has fallen in the Mumbai area in six hours since midnight. Due to this, water has accumulated on railway tracks and roads, causing Mumbai's lifeline to come to a halt. Consequently, lakhs of workers are stranded. Although this situation is not new for Mumbaikars, they are eagerly waiting for relief. The Meteorological Department has explained the sudden heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

A low-pressure area formed over South Konkan, causing heavy rainfall. A similar situation occurred in North Konkan, leading to heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region from Sunday night to Monday morning, as reported by the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department. The rainfall is expected to continue, with the sea level rising at 1.57 pm, likely resulting in increased water accumulation in Mumbai. The city, facing recent water scarcity issues, is now immersed in rain. After Delhi, Varun Raja has now shifted focus to Mumbai.

Neighboring Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are also experiencing flooding. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for the next four days. The upcoming three to four hours are critical for Mumbaikars due to the rising sea level. Many are stranded at railway stations, attempting to reach their destinations. Despite railway services being disrupted, even the Disaster Planning Minister is forced to traverse the railway tracks on foot.

Orange Alert Issued

According to the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Inner Karnataka, and Marathwada for the next five days. Heavy rain is predicted in Madhya Maharashtra between July 9th and 11th, with particularly heavy rain in the Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra on July 8th.