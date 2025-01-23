Mumbai: Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza Receive Threatening Emails Allegedly From Pakistan; FIR Registered

Three prominent artists from Mumbai have reportedly received a threatening email allegedly originating from Pakistan. Sources revealed that actor Rajpal Yadav and a comedian are among the targets. Following this, Mumbai Police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Rajpal Yadav. Additionally, complaints have been filed by TV actress Sugandha Mishra and choreographer Remo D’Souza regarding the same issue.

Email Signed as 'BISHNU'

According to sources, the email sender signed off with the name 'BISHNU.' Initial investigations suggest that the email was sent from Pakistan. The police have launched a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Content of the Threatening Email

The email claimed to be monitoring the recent activities of Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra. The email stated:

"We are closely observing your recent actions. It is imperative to bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is neither a publicity stunt nor an attempt to harass you. We request you to take this message seriously and maintain confidentiality."

Demands and Threats

The sender warned of severe consequences if their demands were not met. The email also sought a response from the celebrities within 8 hours. It further mentioned:

"Failure to comply may lead to dangerous consequences that could impact your professional and personal life. We expect an immediate response within 8 hours. If we do not receive a reply, we will consider your lack of seriousness and proceed with necessary actions. - BISHNU."

The Mumbai Police are actively investigating the case, and the authorities are working to trace the source of the email. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.