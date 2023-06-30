Mumbai receives 95 percent of monthly rainfall in just 6 days

Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed.

Despite the frequent downpours over the past six days, this month's rainfall in the city has been below average. South Mumbai's Colaba Observatory's June average is 542.3 mm. This year, there were 395 mm of rain total, of which 371.4 mm fell between June 24 and June 29.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.