Mumbai Records Coldest December Day Since 2022 with Temperature Dropping to 17.2°C

Mumbai saw a continued drop in minimum temperatures, with the city recording 17.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, marking a significant decrease of 8 degrees Celsius over the past two days. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz recording station registered 17.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees Celsius below the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 20.9 degrees Celsius.

Sunday marked Mumbai's coldest December day since December 25, 2022, with the temperature dipping to 17.2 degrees Celsius. For context, the coldest December day ever recorded in the city was on December 1, 1949, when the minimum temperature reached 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has forecasted a pleasant week ahead for the city, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 16 degrees Celsius after December 9. The daytime temperatures are also set to provide relief to citizens, with maximum temperatures likely to range between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius until at least December 14.

