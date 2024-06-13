Mumbai: Revised Plan for Prabhadevi Bridge on Worli-Sewri Road Submitted to BMC for Approval

Mumbai: The issue of the bridge over Prabhadevi railway station on the Worli-Sewri elevated line is likely to be resolved. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will change the structure of the bridge and the revised plan of the bridge at the railway station has been sent to the BMC for approval.

The MMRDA is constructing a 4.5-km elevated road to allow vehicles coming from Sewri Nhavasheva Atal Setu to go directly to Worli and from there to South Mumbai, Bandra. Work on the project began in 2021. The work was expected to be completed by January. However, only 56 per cent of the work has been completed. The work will begin as soon as the approval is received.

The new plan has been sent to the civic body for approval 10 days ago. The MMRDA will start work on the bridge as soon as it is approved by the civic body. Meanwhile, a senior MMRDA official said that the new plan will save 19 buildings in the area from getting affected.

Changes in the Structure of the Bridge

1) MMRDA will construct a two-storey bridge in the area of Prabhadevi railway station for the Worli-Sewri elevated line. Accordingly, a bridge will be constructed over the railway line for local traffic. It will pass through the Worli Sewri elevated line.

2) For this, 130 feet to 160 feet of space was required on both sides of the flyover at Prabhadevi railway station on Jagannath Bhatankar Route. However, locals opposed the project as they were not getting the expected compensation for rehabilitation.

3) MMRDA has made some changes in the structure of the bridge to prevent the buildings from getting affected as the rehabilitation is expected to cost a lot.