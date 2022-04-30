Mumbai: Rickshaw drivers & taxi unions demand for immediate fare hike after CNG rate rise

Rickshaw drivers and taxi unions in Mumbai have signaled a hike in fares after Mahanagar Gas Limited hiked CNG rates. If the fare hike happens, passengers who are already suffering from inflation will have to bear the brunt of the CNG hike. The taxi union has given an ultimatum to the state government till May 15, 2022 to allow the fare hike.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has again hiked CNG rates in the Mumbai area. CNG has been hiked by Rs 4 per kg. The hike is effective from midnight on Friday. As a result, CNG has gone up by Rs 16 in 29 days. This is the third increase in the price of CNG this month.

Autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cabs in Mumbai are likely to raise fares soon. The Union of Black and Yellow Taxis in Mumbai has decided to increase fares from June 1, 2022.Earlier, AL Quadros, leader of the Mumbai Taximen's Union, had demanded that the state government allow the fare hike by May 15, 2022.

The Auto Rickshaw Union in Mumbai has also been aggressive in raising fares. Mumbai Autorickshaw Main Union has decided to stage a protest on May 17 at the office of Mahanagar Gas Limited. On May 17, 2022, autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai will protest outside the office of Mahanagar Gas, informed Mumbai Autorickshaw Men's Union leader Shashank Rao.

Mahanagar Gas had hiked CNG prices by Rs 11.43 per liter between October and January. After that, due to reduction in VAT, CNG became cheaper by Rs 6 per kg from April 1. This relief for motorists was short-lived. From April 6, MGL has increased the price of CNG by Rs 7 per kg. Since then, on April 12, the rates have been increased by Rs 5 and now by Rs 4 per kg. As a result, the new CNG rates will now be as high as Rs 76 per kg.

The taxi union has demanded a fare hike of at least five rupees. The rickshaw drivers' union has demanded a fare hike of at least two rupees from the transport department. The increase in rickshaw and taxi fares is approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Transport Department.