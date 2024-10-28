Mumbai Rickshaw Tampered Meter: Commuter Flags Autorickshaw With 'Fast Meter,' Hands Driver Over to Police at Checkpoint

A few days after the Mumbai Traffic Police released a video to raise awareness about identifying faulty auto-rickshaw meters, a rickshaw driver was detained at a checkpoint following a commuter’s complaint about a 'fast meter. The incident came to light when a user named Nish Navalkar shared a video and photos on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Navalkar claimed that while travelling from Ghatkopar to Sion, he noticed an unusually fast meter in his rickshaw. "Last night, while traveling from Ghatkopar to Sion, I encountered this rickshaw with an abnormally fast meter!" he posted.

Thanks to the Mumbai Police’s awareness video, Navalkar was able to identify the tampered meter and flag the issue. After travelling a certain distance, he handed the rickshaw driver over to a police officer at a checkpoint. In the video Navalkar shared, the meter can be seen quickly jumping from Rs 69 to Rs 75 within seconds despite the short distance covered. The 57-second clip also displays the rickshaw's license number, MH 02 EW 6981.

"Thanks to @MumbaiPolice’s recent social media awareness posts, I could figure out what was happening. Spotted a check-naka and handed the culprit to a cop on duty," Navalkar wrote.

In their awareness video, the Mumbai Traffic Police guide Mumbaikars on how to detect tampered meters, featuring a simple technique to spot a faulty meter. “Wondering why your auto-rickshaw bill seems to be rising faster than it should? Here’s a simple guide to help you identify if the auto-rickshaw meter is faulty. Stay aware, identify, and report,” they posted.

In the video, a police officer demonstrates how a tampered meter shows a blinking red light even after the meter is turned off, indicating it’s running at an abnormal speed. The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared contact details for reporting such cases. "To complain about faulty meters, citizens can contact the following RTO complaint helplines: RTO Mumbai Central at 9076201010 or mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com; RTO Mumbai West at 9920240202 or mh02.autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com," they wrote, sharing the video on October 23.