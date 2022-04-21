Mumbai: Rickshaw-taxi fares likely to go up

Another price hike is likely to hit the common man. Inflation is on the rise. Rickshaw-taxi fares are now likely to go up. Rising rates for petrol and diesel as well as CNG have led to calls for higher rates for taxis and rickshaws. Unions have demanded that as CNG prices are increasing so fares should be raised as well. The transport department is now investigating the matter.

Yesterday it was decided to increase the rates of hair cutting and beard grooming. Rickshaw-taxi fares are likely to increase now. Like petrol and diesel, CNG is becoming more expensive. Therefore, rickshaw-taxi associations have also demanded fare hike. The unions have demanded an increase in rickshaw fare by Rs 2 to 3. Taxi associations have demanded a Rs 5 fare hike. Earlier, in March 2021, taxi fares were increased.