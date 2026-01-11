Mumbai Road Accident: 37-Year-Old Man Crushed Under Dumper Near Mulund Market, Driver Detained

A 37-year-old man lost his life on Saturday afternoon after being run over by the rear wheel of a dumper truck near the Mulund Colony vegetable and fish market on Guru Gobind Singh Marg, off LBS Marg in Mumbai, reported *Mid Day*. The deceased was identified as Suresh Babu Rajput. Police said the dumper driver, Brijesh Somnath Yadav (26), has been taken into custody as preliminary investigations point towards possible negligence. However, some local autorickshaw drivers claimed Rajput may have suddenly come in front of the vehicle, suggesting a possible suicide attempt, though officials said the exact circumstances are still unclear.

A police officer told *Mid Day* that if the victim had directly jumped in front of the dumper, he would have been struck by the front portion of the vehicle instead of the rear wheel. The presence of bloodstains on the back wheel, police said, raises questions about the driver’s handling of the vehicle. Authorities also stated that Rajput was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and witness statements to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility.

Rajput was a resident of Khindipada in Bhandup and lived with his two brothers, Vijay and Amit. Vijay, who works as a bodyguard, told *Mid Day* that he had met Suresh earlier in the morning before leaving for duty. He said the family was informed about the accident around 1 pm. Rajput was immediately taken to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. After a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to the family for final rites.

Following the fatal accident, emotions ran high in the area, with angry relatives and locals allegedly pelting stones at dumpers passing through the stretch, damaging several vehicle windshields, reported *Mid Day*. Police deployed additional personnel to prevent further escalation and restore order. Residents said the accident spot is a narrow and heavily congested lane flanked by vegetable vendors, fish stalls, and small shops. Despite the dense pedestrian movement, heavy dumpers and trucks frequently use the route, making it extremely dangerous for people walking through the area.