Mumbai Road Accident: Two 18-Year-Olds Dies as Bike Crashes Into Illegally Parked Trailer Truck in Malad

A tragic road accident occurred in the Malad area after a trailer truck was parked in a manner that obstructed traffic, leading to a rear-end collision by a two-wheeler. The incident resulted in the death of two 18-year-olds, identified as Ridge Irwin D’Souza and Kelyn Alicia Fernandes. Bangur Nagar Police have registered a case against the trailer truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident. A search is currently underway to trace him.

The accident took place at around 10.15 pm on Wednesday at Evershine Nagar, on the road leading from Ryan International School towards Dheeraj Kirti Building, near the Narang–Viveda Construction building in Malad. Police Constable Vilas Tandel, a resident of Virar and currently posted at Bangur Nagar Police Station, was on night patrol with his colleague when they received information about the accident from the Mumbai Police Control Room.

Following the alert, the police team rushed to the spot, where they found a large trailer truck parked on the road. Nearby, an 18-year-old boy and girl travelling on a Jupiter scooter were found in a critically injured condition. The injured girl was immediately shifted to Evershine Nursing Home, while the boy was taken to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. However, doctors declared both of them dead during treatment.

Soon after the incident, the parents of the deceased reached the hospital. During inquiry, the victims were identified as Ridge D’Souza and Kelyn Fernandes. Kelyn was residing in an apartment near Meeth Chowky on Link Road in Malad, while Ridge lived at Mane House near JB Donstic on Sunder Lane in Malad.

According to the police, the duo was travelling towards Malad on their Jupiter scooter when the trailer truck driver allegedly parked the vehicle negligently on the road, creating a serious obstruction and posing a threat to commuters’ lives. Due to poor visibility and lack of warning, the two-wheeler rammed into the rear of the trailer truck, resulting in severe injuries to both riders.

Both were declared dead after being admitted to hospitals. A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver for negligent parking of the trailer truck on a public road, leading to the death of two youths. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Meanwhile, the accidental deaths of Ridge and Kelyn have cast a pall of gloom over the local residents, with widespread grief reported in the area.