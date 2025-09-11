Mumbai: Road Caves In at Entry Point Connecting Shivadi to Atal Setu, MMRDA Responds

Mumbai: Earlier video of a huge pothole near the road connecting Shivadi to Atal Setu which is a crucial link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, caved in on Thursday, exposing a stormwater drain beneath went viral on social media. A 20-foot section of BPT Road in Shivadi collapsed, raising safety concerns. MMRDA has responded to this viral video.

MMRDA responded on Lokmattimes Nagpur, "This portion is outside Atal Setu’s jurisdiction and falls under the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPT). An old storm water drain of BMC has collapsed on the MBPT road, resulting in the caving in. A joint site visit of MBPT, BMC, Traffic Police, and MMRDA was conducted on 11th Sept."

"BMC will carry out the necessary repairs, and MBPT will provide the required permissions. MMRDA is actively coordinating with all concerned agencies to ensure the issue is resolved at the earliest," Said MMRDA.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A portion of the road caved in near the Atal Setu entry point junction, disrupting traffic movement.#Mumbai#AtalSetu#TrafficUpdate#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/sQ9HzYxdTU — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 11, 2025

Major accident averted as no vehicles were passing at the time. Despite no rainfall, the collapse raised questions about road quality. According to a Maharashtra Times report, the locals claimed the pothole had existed for four days without action, leading to outrage and blame on the authorities. Following complaints by Shiv Sena leaders, police barricaded the area and closed the road to traffic.