Mumbai Road Collapse: Car Trapped After Road Caves in Near Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi

On Thursday morning, a road collapse in Mumbai's Prabhadevi near Dadar caused a panic as a car became stuck with its tire trapped. The incident occurred at the Prabhadevi signal, close to the popular Siddhivinayak Temple, which is experiencing heavy foot traffic due to the Ganpati festival.

A video of the event quickly circulated online. The municipal corporation has yet to comment on the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police have arrived at the scene, and Mumbai Traffic Police have noted on their X handle that traffic is moving slowly on Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg in Prabhadevi due to a large pothole.