Mumbai Road Collapse: Water Supply Disrupted in Several Areas at Veer Savarkar Marg and New Prabhadevi Road

Water supply was disrupted in multiple areas on Thursday and Friday following a road caved-in at the junction of Veer Savarkar Marg and New Prabhadevi Road on Thursday morning. Although a car's tyre became stuck in the caved-in section of the road, no injuries were reported.

Areas such as N.M. Joshi Marg, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Curry Road, and Lower Parel, located in the G South ward, experienced water supply disruptions on Friday morning. A senior BMC official stated, “Due to pipeline repair work, water supply was disrupted between 4:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on September 13, 2024. We are working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.”

The official explained that the road collapse was caused by water leakage from a 66-inch pipeline. "During the inspection, we discovered a leak in the pipeline. Repair work was initiated in the afternoon by the Assistant Engineer (Maintenance), Waterworks City 1. Upon further excavation, it became clear that the leakage originated from the lower part of the pipeline," the official added.

Earlier Thursday evening, water supply was affected in Prabhadevi, Adarsh Nagar, Sai Sundar Nagar, Janata Colony, and surrounding areas between 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. “To carry out the repairs, the water supply was shut off at 5:00 p.m.,” said the official.

Efforts to halt the leakage by digging on both sides of the pipeline were unsuccessful due to the severity of the issue. "It will be necessary to create a manhole on this pipeline and enter inside to stop the leak. This will extend the repair time," the official explained.

After the road collapse, the stuck car was removed with the help of locals and traffic police, but the incident caused a traffic jam lasting around 30 minutes.