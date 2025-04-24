Mumbai Road Rage: BEST Bus Conductor Assaulted by Car Driver in Andheri, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai, Maharashtra (April 24, 2025): A road rage incident unfolded in Andheri West, Mumbai, when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus conductor was assaulted by a car driver. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the media reports, the incident occurred when the bus conductor asked the car driver to remove the vehicle that was blocking the road. In the footage, the driver can be seen pushing the conductor and then raising his hand to strike him. Bystanders recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones, and the footage quickly went viral on social media. The incident has drawn strong reactions from users online.

Mumbai, known for its heavy traffic and frequent road rage incidents, has seen an increase in violent confrontations on its roads in recent years. In a similar incident earlier, a 41-year-old man was brutally murdered in Santacruz following an argument with a speeding scooter rider. The accused, identified as Ahmed Ehsan Ansari, allegedly attacked Omprakash Malhu Sharma with a cement block, causing fatal injuries.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday near Chimanlal School in Santacruz. Omprakash, a carpenter from the Golibar area, was walking home with his friend Rajmangal Gupta when Ahmed Ansari sped past them on his scooter. After Ansari abruptly applied brakes near the school, Omprakash sarcastically commented, “Are you driving a helicopter?” This led to a heated argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Ansari picked up a cement block and struck Omprakash on the head, leaving him seriously injured. Omprakash was rushed to V.N. Desai Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Initially, the police had registered a case of attempt to murder, but after Omprakash’s death, the charges were upgraded to murder. Ansari fled the scene but was later arrested by Vakola Police. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.