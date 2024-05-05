Mumbai Road Repair: BMC To Complete Maintenance Work by May 31st

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its goal to finish road repair projects across Mumbai by May 31, as per an official statement released on Sunday. The statement highlights BMC's efforts, led by Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, to ensure smooth and pothole-free roads in the city. During a recent inspection in the western suburbs, Gagrani reaffirmed BMC's commitment to completing key road improvement tasks by the specified deadline of May 31, 2024.

The initiative encompasses leveling road junctions within BMC's jurisdiction with a uniform asphalt layer, alongside the ongoing cement concretization of roads. Stressing the importance of timely completion, Gagrani emphasized citizens' convenience and urged officials to accelerate ongoing works. Gagrani, accompanied by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) Manishkumar Patel, and other officials, conducted thorough inspections in Khar, Andheri, Goregaon, and other areas. Specific attention was paid to dry lean concrete work at 16th Road in Khar (West) to ensure efficient stormwater drainage. Gagrani emphasized maintaining even road surfaces at junctions, aiming to minimize discomfort for motorists.

Directives were issued to remove traffic-obstructing barricades, especially with the approaching monsoon season, and to refrain from initiating new road works post-deadline. Measures to reduce inconvenience to citizens during ongoing road works were highlighted, prioritizing timely completion of pending tasks. In Andheri (West), completion of cement road work near Rajiv Gandhi College was praised, with Gagrani expressing satisfaction with ramp connectivity and footpath execution.



