Mumbai Scam News: Six Arrested in Bangur Nagar for Scamming Through Dating Apps and Hotel Deals

A gang involved in duping people by luring them to expensive meals and drinks at hotels through dating apps has been arrested by the Bangur Nagar police. The scam was reportedly carried out with the connivance of hotel owners, and six individuals have been taken into custody, including two women.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahbaz Nizam Khan (20), Swapna Saini (21), Ayush Kumar (20), Saral Singh (18), Radhika Singh (18), and Rakhi Sindhi (23). All of them are residents of Delhi. The gang used the dating app "Wild" to spy on young men and lure them into meeting at a hotel named 'The God Father'. During the dates, the women would order expensive alcohol and food. After consuming the meal, the woman would slip away without paying, leaving the victim to settle the hefty bill.

According to a police official, a woman named Muskan approached a 26-year-old man in a similar fashion. After chatting with him since July 30, the woman invited him to meet at a hotel within Bangur Nagar police limits on August 4. After expensive drinks and food were served, she fled from the scene, leaving the man with a forced bill of ₹39,241. The complaint suggests that the hotel's driver and owner were complicit in the scam. Following the investigation, police raided the location on Wednesday and arrested six suspects. It is suspected that the gang has defrauded multiple people in a similar manner.