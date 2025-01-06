Mumbai Scam: Owner of Torres Jewelry Flees After Alleged Multi-Million Fraud, Leaving Investors Duped

Investors have gathered in large numbers outside Torres Company’s office in Dadar, demanding the return of their principal amounts after the company failed to provide promised payments. Many investors are said to have invested lakhs of rupees in the company’s schemes. While the company initially disbursed some payments, no installments have been received for the past two weeks, leaving investors frustrated and without any communication from the company.

Upon hearing about the crowd, Mumbai Police arrived at the scene and have deployed security at the company’s entrance. Investors claim that they have received no updates or information from the company. The company had earlier assured a weekly return of 10% on investments. Operating in various parts of Mumbai for the past year, the company had been making regular payments until December. However, for the last two weeks, payments have ceased, leaving investors in distress.

Frustrated investors are now demanding the return of their principal investment, stating, "We don’t need the interest, just our money back." Reports indicate that citizens have invested crores of rupees in Torres Company. The lack of communication from the company has caused confusion and anxiety among the investors. Additionally, it is reported that the company’s owner is currently residing abroad.

