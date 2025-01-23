Mumbai School Bomb Threat: School in Jogeshwari-Oshiwara Receives Threatening Email, Students Evacuated

Ryan Global School in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday. The email allegedly claimed that the bomb was planted by the Afzal Gang. Mumbai Police quickly responded by dispatching local officers and a bomb detection squad to the school.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A bomb threat email prompted an immediate security response at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai, with local law enforcement and explosive detection personnel dispatched to conduct a thorough investigation of the premises: Mumbai Police… pic.twitter.com/jZ8gi2yz75 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Authorities are working to verify the authenticity of the threat. All students were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The incident has caused widespread fear in the local area. Police continue to assess the situation.

This incident follows a rise in bomb threats across India. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India’s Mumbai office received a bomb threat sent in Russian to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s official email.

The rise in bomb threats has raised concerns. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was arrested for allegedly sending bomb threats via email to several Delhi schools. The student reportedly used the threats to avoid exams and cause fear in an attempt to have them cancelled.