Mumbai Schools: Nameplates of all schools to be in Marathi

After the nameplates of the universities in Mumbai, now the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to name all the schools in Mumbai in Marathi. This decision has been taken with a view to make maximum use of Marathi language. This decision will apply to all medium schools coming under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Many decisions have been taken by the state government of Maharashtra to make Marathi an elite language. As a part of this, the nameplates of shops and establishments in the state of Maharashtra were first made mandatory in Marathi language.

The demand was made by Yuva Sena, that the nameplates of all the colleges coming under Mumbai University should be in Marathi.After that, the university administration decided to make the name plates of all the colleges in Marathi.

After that, Yuvasena had given a statement to the Deputy Director of Education in Mumbai and demanded that the nameplates of schools and junior colleges should also be made in Marathi. Responding positively to this, the education officials of Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika Education Department have issued a circular today ordering 394 aided, 678 unaided and 219 private board schools in Mumbai to have nameplates of appropriate size in Marathi Devanagari script in all Brihanmumbai Mahanagar recognized schools.

However, although a decision has been taken for Marathi nameplates for schools in Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, this decision has not been implemented at the state level yet. Therefore, Yuvasena will write to School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding that such a decision should be made for all schools and junior colleges in the state.