Mumbai : Schools to return to online mode till SSC exams end

The class 10 exams are beginning from Tuesday, many state board schools are returning to online classes from next week. From March 2, all schools in Mumbai were permitted to start 100 offline classes. After which at least 80-90% offline attendance was reported.

Class 10 students have to be present in their schools before the warning bell to enter their classrooms. Scools have to make sure that all covid protocols are followed before student enter the class rooms. So students of other standards have been told to get back to online classes for the time being.

“We will have fully online classes till April 4 when the SSC exams end. Thereafter it will be physical schools and final exams will also be held in the offline mode,” said the principal of a Jogeshwari school.

Many schools have kept virtual mode going to help students away from the city.