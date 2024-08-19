Mumbai: Scuffle Breaks Out at AIMIM Press Conference Over Leadership Change (Watch Video)

A scuffle and verbal altercation occurred at a press conference held by AIMIM Maharashtra chief Imtiaz Jaleel in Mumbai. According to media reports, the conflict arose after the party announced the replacement of Faiyaz Ahmed Khan with Raiees Lashkaria as the Mumbai AIMIM chief. Supporters of Khan protested against the decision, leading to a heated exchange.

Imtiaz Jaleel addressed the issue, saying, “I am surprised that you (Faiyaz Ahmed) came to know that there is a B team. Just because we have removed you from the post, you started linking us to some other party. In politics, you have to make space for others. He has to contest elections and hence we said that let's give the responsibility of Mumbai to some other person."

"Decisions on him will be taken by the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, but one thing is there if discipline isn't maintained, the party won't move ahead," he added.