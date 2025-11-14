Mumbai: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shiv Sena UBT and BJP Workers Outside Taj Lands Hotel (Watch Video)

A scuffle broke out between workers of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the BJP outside the Taj Lands Hotel in Mumbai on Friday, November 14. Sena members alleged that workers of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena were being misled and taken to join the BJP-led Akhil Bharatiya Karmakar Sangh. The situation escalated after Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab reached the spot.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karmakar Sangh is aligned with the BJP, while the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena is associated with the Shiv Sena UBT. A clash was seen following tensions between the two groups. Parab arrived at the hotel to question the BJP representatives. Police stopped him at the entrance, which led to a heated exchange. Parab questioned the police, insisting they could not restrict his workers.

Police told Parab that only he and a few others would be allowed inside for discussions. Parab opposed the condition and insisted he would take at least 25 people with him. He accused the authorities of misusing power.

Shiv Sena UBT workers alleged that their workers from the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena were being tricked into joining the BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Karmakar Sangh. Parab also claimed that workers were being misled into signing forms. The situation confused Shiv Sena workers.