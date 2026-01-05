Mumbai: Security Guard Shoots Self Dead in Kandivli; Police Probe Underway

A shocking incident came to light in Mumbai’s Kandivli area on Monday, where a man working as a security guard allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Chandrashekhar Ojha (45), a resident of Kandivli, who was employed as a security guard at a showroom in Andheri. The Samta Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated a detailed investigation into the case.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday. Ojha had returned home after completing his duty and went into another room, where he allegedly shot himself using his licensed revolver. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Ojha had been working as a security guard for the past one month. The revolver used in the incident was found to be licensed. At the time of the incident, Ojha was alone at home. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Police are questioning the deceased’s family members and colleagues to ascertain the reasons behind the extreme step. Further investigation is underway.