Mumbai Sees Decline in Malaria and Dengue Cases, Spike in H1N1 and Waterborne Diseases in Early July 2024

The first fortnight of July 2024 saw a decline in cases of malaria, dengue, and leptospirosis compared to the same period last year in Mumbai. However, there has been a slight increase in cases of H1N1 (flu) and waterborne diseases.

A survey conducted by the Epidemic Cell of BMC’s Public Health Department from July 1 to 15 found a total of 282 cases of malaria and 165 cases of dengue. The Health Department also found 52 cases of leptospirosis and 694 cases of gastroenteritis.

In July 2023, cases of malaria, dengue, leptospirosis, and gastroenteritis were higher. According to data shared by BMC, the entire month of July last year saw 721 cases of malaria, 685 cases of dengue, 413 cases of leptospirosis, and 1,767 cases of gastroenteritis.

In the first 15 days of July 2024, Mumbai saw 53 cases of H1N1, while last July, a total of 106 cases were reported. Interestingly, in June 2024, only one case of H1N1 was reported in the city.

Mumbai saw only one case of chikungunya from July 1 to July 15, compared to 27 cases in July 2023.

As part of the survey, the civic health team visited 680,827 houses and detected 12,559 mosquito breeding spots for dengue control. Similarly, the team visited 689,433 houses and inspected a total population of 3,210,390.

During the visit, they also distributed a total of 67,583 packets of ORS and 69,541 chlorine tablets among residents.

During the monsoon, rats' burrows filled with water, causing them to come out. As part of rat control measures, a total of 198,818 rats were killed during the night.

Meanwhile, BMC has initiated an awareness campaign on preventing dengue and malaria, highlighted through a short film. The campaign, 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag,' will feature appearances and messages from celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries, advocating for mosquito control measures. These messages will be disseminated through video clips.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to take precautions to prevent malaria and dengue cases. “As the number of dengue and malaria cases rises, use mosquito nets while sleeping. Complete clothing is advised to avoid mosquito bites,” said a senior civic official.

In addition, BMC has issued precautionary measures for waterborne diseases (gastroenteritis, hepatitis, typhoid), an advisory for the prevention of H1N1/flu, and an advisory for the prevention of leptospirosis.