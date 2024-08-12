Mumbai Sees Surge in Cold and Flu Cases: Medical Experts Warn of Prolonged Symptoms and Risks

Mumbai is currently facing a health challenge as residents report a surge in cases of cold, headache, and fever. Additionally, there has been a noticeable rise in flu cases, an infectious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. This disease affects the nose, throat, and, in some instances, the lungs. Medical experts have cautioned that flu symptoms can range from mild to severe, underscoring the importance of monitoring health and seeking medical advice if necessary.

The flu typically lasts for a few days, but many patients are reporting prolonged discomfort, according to doctors. Family practitioners are seeing an increase in flu cases, with most symptoms usually resolving within four to seven days. However, coughing and fatigue can linger for several weeks, and fever may recur. Some people experience a loss of appetite, while others might refuse food. Although some citizens treat flu as a common fever and manage their symptoms independently, medical professionals caution that self-treatment can sometimes be hazardous.

Recent heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led to an increase in atmospheric viruses, resulting in a rise in flu-like illnesses among residents. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported a notable uptick in swine flu cases, with the number of infections steadily increasing. The persistent rains have contributed to the spread of these viruses, compounding health challenges for the city's population.

Understanding Flu Symptoms and Seeking Timely Treatment

Flu symptoms include high fever (above 102 degrees), difficulty breathing, severe chest or stomach pain, dizziness, and a heavy head. Dr. Rahul Pandit, Director of the Department of Critical Medicine at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, advises that people experiencing these symptoms should consult a medical expert. While some cases of swine flu and common influenza are currently reported, timely diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent complications.

Dr. Anil Pachnekar, a Family Physician in Dharavi, notes that flu cases are being reported with symptoms such as runny nose, chills, fever, and cough. He states the importance of consulting a doctor promptly to ensure appropriate care and management of symptoms.