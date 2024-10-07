Mumbai Sees Surge in Fire Incidents: 33,313 Cases in Seven Years, Claiming 221 Lives and Injuring 1,493

In recent years, Mumbai has seen a rise in fire incidents, particularly in densely populated areas and buildings with tolls. The causes include cylinder explosions, stove bursts, faulty wiring, and negligence. Between 2016-17 and 2022-23, the city recorded a total of 33,313 fire incidents, both minor and major. Tragically, these incidents resulted in the deaths of at least 221 individuals and injuries to 1,493 others.

The rise in fire incidents attributed to short circuits and negligence from faulty wiring has reignited concerns over fire safety among Mumbaikars. Frequently, fire safety regulations are overlooked, with many older buildings and homes not having updated their wiring for years. Fire officials have noted that these incidents are also exacerbated by excessive electrical consumption.

While many buildings have fire extinguishers due to the risk of short circuits, these devices often go unmaintained and unrepaired. It's not just a matter of how residents use the fire safety systems; some buildings lack proper firefighting systems altogether. Consequently, reliance falls heavily on the fire department for assistance. In informal settlements like huts and chawls, the wiring is frequently haphazardly installed, increasing the risk of fire incidents in the event of a short circuit.

