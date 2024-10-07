Mumbai Building Fire: Blaze Erupts in Mahim’s Mohit Heights, Dousing Operation Underway

A fire erupted in the Mohit Heights building in Mumbai's Mahim area. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined at this time. Fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Following the fire brigade's notification, four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene and took control of the firefighting efforts. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Maharashtra: A fire broke out in the Mohit Heights building located in the Mahim area of Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear. Fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Brigade. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

A fire broke out in the Mohit Heights building located in the Mahim area of Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear. Fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Also Read| Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Rubber Factory in Haryana (Watch Video).

Seven people, including three minors, lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a double-storey shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, according to a fire official. The incident occurred at 5:20 AM in Siddharth Colony, Chembur. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited the site, announcing a high-level investigation into the tragedy and a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

