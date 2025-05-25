Mumbai: Senior Citizen in Malad Duped of Rs 50,000 by WhatsApp Impersonator Posing as US-Based Friend

Unidentified persons duped a senior citizen here of Rs 50,000 by impersonating his friend on WhatsApp and making him transfer money. A First Information Report in this regard was registered at Malad police station on Friday, May 23. The complainant received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number with a photograph of his US-based friend as its 'DP'or display picture. Believing the sender to be his friend, the complainant started chatting with him.

The person then asked for money, citing an emergency, and the complainant transferred about Rs 50,000 to the bank account the friend provided. But when the complainant sought to speak to him through a voice call, the person did not respond.

Growing suspicious, he contacted his US-based friend by other means and realised that he had been dealing with an impersonator. Further probe is underway.