Mumbai Set To Introduce India’s First Electric Water Taxi on Gateway of India to JNPT Route Starting From Next Month

Mumbai is set to welcome its first electric water taxi, which will also be India’s first. This service will operate between the Gateway of India and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), primarily benefiting JNPT employees. The service is scheduled to commence next month, following an agreement between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Limited (MDL) and JNPT. This initiative is expected to provide a new mode of transport to help address Mumbai’s growing traffic congestion. It is also considered a significant step toward promoting the use of waterways for transportation.

Traffic congestion in Mumbai has been a persistent issue, prompting authorities to explore alternative solutions like water-based transportation. Earlier, water taxi and RoPax ferry services were introduced, but they struggled to gain popularity due to high petrol and diesel prices and expensive ticket rates. In this context, the launch of the electric water taxi is a promising development. It is designed to be more economical and environmentally friendly, offering an efficient solution for urban transportation.

Initially, the plan was to import the electric water taxis from abroad. However, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Limited decided to manufacture them domestically. This decision not only reduced costs but also showcased India’s capability in developing advanced transportation solutions. MDL has successfully built two electric water taxis, providing Mumbaikars with an innovative and sustainable transport option.

Also read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Cancels 277 Local Trains, Announces Special Block from January 24-26

Electric Water Taxi Features.

The electric water taxi is 13.27 meters long and 3.05 meters wide, with a seating capacity of 25 passengers. It is equipped with a 64-kW battery that allows it to operate for up to four hours on a single charge. The taxi can achieve a top speed of 14 knots and features air-conditioned interiors, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers.