Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted in Malwani, Bangladeshi Women Trafficked on Fake Job Promises

The Malwani Police have busted a sex racket that was being operated by trafficking Bangladeshi women into the country under the pretext of providing them jobs in hospitals and medical shops. In a late-night operation, three Bangladeshi women were rescued from a room near NCC Gate number 6 in Malad’s Malwani area on Friday.

According to police, the three women had been brought to Mumbai about a month ago from Bangladesh with the false promise of employment. However, instead of being given legitimate jobs, they were forced into the sex trade. The women were initially detained for questioning, during which it was revealed that they were all Bangladeshi nationals brought illegally into India.

Following medical examinations, the women were sent to a government shelter home. Based on their statements, the police identified four accused in the case: Mansar Ahmed Mohammad Hasan Shaikh (53), Akash alias Shaheen, Sanjeev alias Bachchan, and Mehndi Hasan.

Mansar Shaikh has been arrested and remanded to police custody by a local court, while a manhunt is underway for the remaining three suspects. All four have been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

This crackdown was part of a larger special campaign initiated by Mumbai Police targeting Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the city. During the raid, it was uncovered that the accused had lured the women with job offers in the medical sector but instead planned to exploit them in a prostitution racket.

Police are now investigating whether the gang has trafficked more women using similar methods.