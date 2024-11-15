Mumbai: BJP Leader Shalini NC Slams Congress Over 'Saffron Terror' Allegations Ahead of Maharashtra Elections (Watch Video)

The Maharashtra assembly election is approaching on November 20, 2024, prompting political parties to intensify their efforts to appeal to voters. The key battle will be between the two major alliances, MVA and Mahayuti. Shalini NC, the Shiv Sena leader and candidate from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, has responded to Congress by condemning their 'Saffron Terror' remarks during her election speech.

In a sharp attack on the Congress party, political leaders have criticized its stance on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its handling of national security issues. "On one hand, you have the Congress party accusing RSS of being a terrorist organization," said a BJP leader. "I would like to ask Congress and Husain Dalwai, when you speak of 'saffron terror,' is that not a suggestion of terrorism? When you sign a mercy petition to release Yakub Memon, is that not a terrorist suggestion? When you send Dawood Ibrahim abroad, is that not part of your mindset?"

The leader further emphasized that the RSS works to promote nationalism across the country, asserting that this is a "duty" toward the nation. "The Congress party is a factory of lies, spreading false narratives. They should answer many questions," the BJP leader continued. "And to Husain Dalwai, while Hafiz Saeed may be 'Hafiz Saeed ji' for you, for us, our voters come first."