Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Molested By Autorickshaw Driver; Accused On the Run

A 15-year-old girl was molested by a rickshaw driver on her way to school, Mumbai Police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Borivali area of the city. The girl informed her parents about the incident, who then filed a complaint at the MHB Colony Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the unidentified rickshaw driver.Police have formed a team who is searching for the rickshaw driver.Further investigation is underway.