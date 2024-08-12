Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year-Old Arrested From Nagpada for Raping Girlfriend

A man from Mumbai's Nagpada area was arrested by police on the complaint of victim that her boyfriend raped her. The 21-year-old accused was charged under the Information Technology Act for allegedly molesting his girlfriend.

According to the complaint, accused Sohail Khan took her girlfriend to a hotel in Byculla by offering her to drop her off from college, where he forcibly molested her against her will.

Also Read | Mumbai: Acid Attack Accused Sent Porn Videos to 25 Women Using Different SIM Cards and 8 Mobiles in Bandra; Arrested.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that both the accused and the victim were in a relationship, and their parents had agreed to their marriage. However, she claimed that the accused persistently pressured her into physical intimacy despite her objections. The girl's family had informed him that they would arrange their marriage once her father recovered from his illness.