Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Booked for Assaulting On-Duty Female Police Officer

A 28-year-old woman, identified as Gulshan Shaikh, has been charged for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer outside the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 9 pm when 26-year-old police officer Sujata Kadel, who was on duty, heard a commotion outside the station.

Upon investigating, Kadel found Gulshan engaged in a heated argument with her husband, Zafar Shaikh, with both involved in a physical altercation. As Kadel attempted to separate them, Gulshan reportedly turned on the officer, verbally abusing her and pulling her hair. Kadel defended herself and eventually called for backup, after which Gulshan was taken into custody.

Kadel, who sustained scratches and minor injuries, later filed an FIR against Gulshan under Section 132 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting an officer and obstructing her from performing her duties. Senior Inspector Hemraj Kumbhar stated that a written notice has been issued to Gulshan to report to the police station for further investigation.