Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Two Men Outside CSMT Railway Station Near Taxi Stand

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area of Mumbai. According to the ABP news, the incident took place on the night of September 22 when the victim was alone outside the CSMT. The accused approached her, leading to a harrowing ordeal.

According to the victim's complaint, reported by APB news, one of the accused covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming while both took turns sexually assaulting her behind a taxi stand located near the CSMT railway station. The woman managed to escape and subsequently filed a report with local authorities.

The case has been registered at the CSMT Lohmarg Police Station and later transferred to the Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station for further investigation. Police officials are currently working to gather evidence and identify the suspects involved in the crime.