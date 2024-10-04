Pune Gang Rape: 21-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Three Men In Bopdev Ghat

A shocking incident of gang rape has come to light from the Bopdev Ghat in Pune. The incident occurred on September 3 night when a 21-year-old girl went with her male friend to visit the ghat area.

According to the police, the victim along with her friend was sitting in an isolated place at around 11 pm when three unknown men approached and started assaulting her friend and then allegedly raped her multiple times.

The victim was later rushed to the nearby hospital by her friend and a medico legal case (MLC) was initially filed by the hospital. A case was registered at around 5 am at the Kondhwa police station.

Joint Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma stated that ten teams of the Pune police crime branch and detection branch have been deployed and the search for the accused is underway