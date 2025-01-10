Mumbai Shocker: Body of 60-Year Old Man Found at Gorai Jetty in Malad

A man in his sixties was found dead at Gorai jetty early on Friday morning. The body, which showed no identification, has prompted police to search for his family. The deceased was described as slim, bald, and dressed in a pink checkered shirt and trousers. Gorai police have registered an accidental death record.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Borivali Police received a call about a man reportedly slipping into the water at Borivali jetty. Despite a thorough search by the brigade, the individual was not located. While authorities cannot yet confirm whether the body found at Gorai jetty is the same person who fell into the water at Borivali, they are working to establish his identity. Gorai police have circulated photographs of the deceased to all nearby stations to check if a missing person report matching his description has been filed.