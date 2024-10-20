Mumbai Shocker: Crime Patrol Actress Arrested for Kidnapping Child

The Maharashtra police arrested actress Shabreen for allegedly kidnapping her lover's three-and-a-half-year-old nephew in Palghar district. Shabreen was reportedly frustrated with her boyfriend Brijesh Singh's family for their disapproval of their relationship.

Shabreen, known for her role in the true crime series Crime Patrol, had been in a relationship with Brijesh, whose family opposed their union due to community differences. According to the Waliv police, Shabreen's infatuation with Brijesh led her to act without considering the consequences.

"Shabreen was so infatuated with Brijesh that she lost awareness of her actions, despite her roles in crime serials like 'Crime Patrol' and films based on real events," senior officer Jayaraj Ranawane told ANI. The police are trying to find out if Brijesh Singh was also involved in the kidnapping. The police said he was seen with an unidentified woman.

Shabreen and Brijesh had been in a relationship for several years, but due to caste and religious differences, Brijesh's family did not approve of their union.Shabreen allegedly committed the crime because she was upset with the family for thwarting her efforts to win them over.The police said the man's nephew, Prince, was in school on Saturday. Shabreen allegedly arrived at the school at 11 AM and picked him up.

Since the boy knew her, he willingly went along with her. She told the authorities that she was picking him up for medication.When the family members couldn't find Prince, they asked the school about his whereabouts. They said a woman had taken him saying they were going to see a doctor. They later approached the police. The police scanned the CCTV footage and found that Shabreen had kidnapped the child in an autorickshaw. Another woman had accompanied him.

After questioning the auto driver, the police discovered that he had dropped Shabreen off in Naigaon. Witnesses later identified her from photographs. The police traced her mobile phone location and arrested her in Bandra.During questioning, it was revealed that Prince was being kept in a flat in Naigaon. He was rescued, and Shabreen was taken into custody. The police are also trying to establish the identity of the accomplice.