Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Driver Rams Through Police Barricades in Andheri East to Evade Arrest

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Andheri East, a drunk driver rammed through several police barricades while trying to evade a check during a crackdown on drunk driving. The car was first spotted near Gokhale Bridge in Andheri East, heading towards South Mumbai. Despite the police attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver not only tried to run over a police officer but also continued to break through multiple barricades as he sped away.

The Andheri Police had set up the checkpoint around 1 to 3 AM on November 28 to check for drunken driving near Gokhale Bridge. At approximately 1:05 AM, a white Honda car approached the barricade. Instead of stopping, the driver attempted to run over an officer on duty. After this, the driver briefly halted but refused to roll down the window when asked by the police. He then tried to escape, ramming through the barricades set up by the police.

The police immediately gave chase as the driver continued to break through additional barricades, including one near the Mahakali Road area. On his way, the driver collided with several bikes and cars, with some of the vehicle owners joining the pursuit. Eventually, the car was stopped by the public near the JVLR service road, but the driver refused to open the car door. One of the pursuers broke the car window and physically confronted the driver.

The police arrived shortly after and took the driver into custody. The arrested individual has been identified as Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, a resident of Worli. A breathalyzer test revealed that he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

Along with the driver, a female companion was also in the car. The police have filed a case against Nishank under Sections 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Sections 281 and 324(4) of the BNS. Investigations are ongoing.