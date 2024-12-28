Mumbai Shocker: Former Employee Steals Rs 42.5 Lakh Cash Sent via Courier

In a shocking incident, a former employee allegedly absconded with cash amounting to ₹42.5 lakh that was sent through courier. The incident occurred in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai and has led to the registration of a cheating and misappropriation case against the accused, Amrit Ram Devasi (20), by the Pydhonie police.

The victim, Gautam Dilip Giri, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, currently resides in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai with his mother and an employee. He runs a wholesale business dealing in electronics and toys, with assistance from his uncle Panju Motigiri Goswami and cousin Kalu Motigiri Goswami. The accused, Hemaram Devasi alias Dilip, is a former employee residing in Ahmednagar.

Giri’s business operations involve accepting investments in cash, which are later dispatched via courier. A few days ago, ₹42.5 lakh was collected for business purposes. Dilip informed Gautam that the cash would be sent through Rahul Express Logistics, a private courier service.

On December 25, the parcel reached the courier office in Vora Building, Pydhonie. Dilip himself went to collect it, but the office staff informed him that someone had already taken the parcel. Suspicious, Gautam Giri reviewed the CCTV footage of the courier office, which showed Amrit Devasi taking the parcel.

Amrit, a former employee of Giri’s business, had been terminated due to negligence and misconduct. It is alleged that Amrit posed as a current employee to collect the parcel before disappearing.

Gautam Giri, upon learning about the incident from Dilip, attempted to contact Amrit, but his phone was switched off. He then lodged a complaint with the Pydhonie police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Amrit Devasi for cheating and misappropriation of ₹42.5 lakh.

The police suspect that Amrit may have fled to his native village in Rajasthan. A team is being dispatched to Rajasthan to track him down. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused.

Further investigations are ongoing.