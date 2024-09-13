Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Female Friend with Knife in Bhandup, Then Attempts to Harm Himself With Same Weapon

In a shocking incident reported from the Bhandup area of Mumbai, a 33-year-old man attacked his female friend with a knife after she refused to speak to him. Not only did he strike her, but the accused also attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself in the neck after the attack. Both the accused, Gyanadev Bhagne, and the 38-year-old female victim have sustained serious injuries. Currently, the woman is in a stable condition and is being treated at Mulund General Hospital, while the accused has undergone surgery at Sion Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

According to Bhandup police, they have registered a case under BNS Sections 109 (Attempt to murder), 118(1) (Causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 118(2) (Causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 352 (Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), along with Section 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the victim, a resident of Gavdevi Hill in Bhandup West, met the accused Gyanadev Bhagne, who also lives in the same area. The victim lives with her 15-year-old son and her 19-year-old sister. She works as a domestic help and lost her husband in 2016.



Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Khandagle of Bhandup Police Station revealed that the accused and the victim had known each other for the past five years and were in a relationship. Due to certain issues, the woman had stopped communicating with Bhagne, which made him furious.

Bhagne wanted to talk, but the woman refused and asked him to leave. Enraged, Bhagne began to argue with her. In a fit of anger, he pulled out a knife and slashed her throat. Seeing her bleed, he then attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself in the neck. Passersby rushed both to the hospital. While the woman is now out of danger with 15 stitches on her neck, Bhagne’s condition remains critical after being transferred to Sion Hospital for further treatment. The Bhandup police are continuing their investigation into the matter.