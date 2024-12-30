Mumbai Shocker: Man Climbs On Top of Local Train, Halts Harbour Line Services

Mumbai’s busy Harbour line witnessed an unusual disruption on Sunday evening when a drunk youth climbed onto the railway’s electric wires between Khar and Bandra stations. The incident caused significant chaos and briefly halted local train services, leaving railway officials and commuters tense.

The youth’s reckless behavior not only endangered his own life but also brought traffic on the Harbour line to a standstill. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were called to the scene to manage the situation. They successfully brought the individual down, ensuring no further damage or delays.

Also Read: Maharashtra Women's Commission Directs Mumbai Police to Act on Prajakta Mali's Complaint Against BJP MLA Suresh Dhas

The disruption lasted for a short time, but the impact was palpable as commuters faced delays during the evening rush. The youth is currently in the custody of the RPF, and further action is being taken against him.