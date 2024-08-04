Mumbai Shocker: Man Found Dead on Road; Police Discover Strangled Wife at His Home

In a somber incident in Mumbai's Goregaon, 58-year-old Kishore Pednekar was found dead on the road in front of his Topiwala Mansion apartment early Friday morning. Kishore, a gym equipment salesman, had apparently jumped to his death. Local residents discovered his body and notified the police, who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Upon attempting to inform his wife, Rajshree Pednekar, of his death, police were unable to reach her by phone. When they arrived at the couple's flat, they found the door locked from the inside and two keys hanging around Kishore's neck. Using these keys, they unlocked the flat and discovered Rajshree's lifeless body inside. The 57-year-old therapist had been strangled.

Initial findings suggest that Kishore, who had been suffering from severe depression, planned the deaths beforehand. He had arranged a flight for his son from Delhi to Mumbai and sent details of his bank accounts to a relative via WhatsApp before his death. Both Kishore and Rajshree were pronounced dead at the hospital. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is ongoing.