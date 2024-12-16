Mumbai Shocker: Man Found Hanging From Ghatkopar Skywalk; Suicide Suspected

A man was found hanging from a skywalk near the BMC’s N-Division office in Ghatkopar on Sunday morning. The Pant Nagar Police were alerted about the incident in the afternoon and promptly reached the scene. Fire brigade and ambulance teams also arrived to retrieve the body and transport it to the hospital.

The cause of the suspected suicide remains unknown at this stage. The man’s identity has not been disclosed, and local police have launched an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to identify him and determine the circumstances leading to his death. “We are investigating and currently have preliminary information,” said Vijaykant Sagar, DCP, Zone 7.