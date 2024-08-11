Mumbai Shocker: Married Man Arrested for Harassing 25 Women with Obscene Clips and Recordings

The Nirmalnagar Police have apprehended Mohammad Aziz Mohammad Nisar Khan, a 36-year-old resident of Behrampada, Bandra East, on charges of harassing a 30-year-old woman by sending her explicit audio recordings. Khan, who runs a paratha shop in the same area, was taken into custody on Friday. He has been booked under the Information Technology Prevention Act at Nirmalnagar Police Station.

According to a Free Press Journal Report, the investigation revealed that Khan had harassed around 25 women across Mumbai. His arrest followed a complaint from a Bandra East housewife who received an obscene call from an unknown number on June 14. After confronting the caller, she began receiving explicit audio clips from him, causing significant distress. Despite her initial attempts to ignore the harassment, she eventually informed her husband, who reported the matter to the police.

Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde, Police Inspector Crime Rauf Shaikh led the investigation. Khan used unsecured or accessible WiFi networks to send the recordings, which were found on his mobile phone.

The police confirmed that Khan and his victims did not know each other personally; he randomly dialed numbers and targeted women for harassment. Khan, who is married with two children residing in Uttar Pradesh, lives alone in Mumbai. He has been remanded into police custody until August 12 as the investigation continues to determine if there were additional victims.