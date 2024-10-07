Mumbai Shocker: Minor Drugged, Raped and Forced into Religious Conversion; Accused Arrested

A disturbing case has emerged from Malad's Malvani area where a man allegedly drugged and raped a minor girl, filmed obscene videos, and blackmailed her into sexual exploitation. The accused also pressured the girl to convert her religion and marry him. To make matters worse, two other men reportedly assaulted the girl under the guise of helping her. The Malvani Police have registered a case and arrested the accused while further investigations are underway.

As per the police, the 26-year-old victim was living in Nalasopara in 2014 when she became acquainted with the accused. Their relationship grew closer, and the man took her to a secluded area near Aksa Beach, where he spiked her drink with a drug. After she became unconscious, the accused raped her and filmed the act. He used these obscene photos and videos to continuously blackmail and exploit her.

In a shocking turn of events, the accused, with the help of his uncle, allegedly forced the girl to convert her religion and marry him. Post the marriage, the girl's sexual exploitation continued, with her husband's uncle also allegedly assaulting her under the pretext of rescuing her from her miserable situation. Another individual also reportedly assaulted the victim, claiming to help her.

This continued abuse went on for nearly ten years until the victim approached the Malvani Police Station, where she lodged a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, the police have arrested the husband and his uncle. Further investigations are in progress to bring the other culprits to justice.