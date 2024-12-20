Mumbai Shocker: School Principal Accused of Molesting Minor In Vikhroli, FIR Filed

A case of molestation involving a minor girl has surfaced in the Vikhroli area. The minor has accused the principal of an English-medium school of inappropriate behavior. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused.

As per information received from the Vikhroli Police, the minor studies at the same school where the incident occurred. Allegedly, the principal had been calling her to his office and misbehaving with her. The victim stopped attending school for several days, which raised concerns at home. Upon being questioned by her family, she disclosed the inappropriate actions of the principal.

Following the minor’s complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the accused principal has been arrested. According to an official, the case has been registered under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act and investigation is going on.